Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.58 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Analysts predict that National Instruments will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

