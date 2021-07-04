Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) to “Buy”

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAFRY. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Safran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $35.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.50. Safran has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

