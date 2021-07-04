Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) to “Hold”

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

STNG has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

NYSE:STNG opened at $21.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.42 and a beta of 1.14. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 54.6% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 18,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,984.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 368,375 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 270,615 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $3,917,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. 41.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

