Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) to Buy

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Separately, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Vitru in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vitru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTRU opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $400.09 million and a P/E ratio of 33.37. Vitru has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vitru will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vitru by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vitru by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vitru by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,522,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,247,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

