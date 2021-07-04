Zealium 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Zealium has a total market cap of $35,232.41 and approximately $5.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zealium alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007456 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.76 or 0.00422629 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,572,106 coins and its circulating supply is 16,572,106 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.