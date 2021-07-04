Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Head-To-Head Survey

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Zeta Global and Atlassian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zeta Global N/A N/A N/A Atlassian -44.31% 7.89% 0.98%

This table compares Zeta Global and Atlassian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zeta Global $368.12 million 4.19 -$53.22 million N/A N/A Atlassian $1.61 billion 21.51 -$350.65 million ($0.13) -2,020.92

Zeta Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlassian.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zeta Global and Atlassian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zeta Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Atlassian 0 4 13 0 2.76

Atlassian has a consensus target price of $267.07, indicating a potential upside of 1.65%. Given Atlassian’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlassian is more favorable than Zeta Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Atlassian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlassian beats Zeta Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, consumer experiences, omnichannel acquisition, and identity and data management. In addition, the company provides demand side platform and website personalization services; and TruLift that offers analysis to uniquely quantify incremental budget that provides continued ROI. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams. Its products also comprise Bitbucket, a code management and collaboration product for teams using distributed version control systems; and Jira Service Desk, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams. In addition, the company offers Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions; Jira Align that enables enterprise organizations build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and other tools comprising Atlassian Access, Bamboo, Crowd, Crucible, Fisheye, Jira Portfolio, Sourcetree, and Statuspage. Atlassian Corporation Plc was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

