Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.60

Shares of Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 18946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

About Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

