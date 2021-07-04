ZKSwap (ZKS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.05 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $154.43 million and approximately $7.05 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00045827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00135892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.11 or 0.00166911 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,369.22 or 0.99869829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002932 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

