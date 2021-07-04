ZUSD Price Hits $1.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $68,726.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00132712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00167461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,376.66 or 1.00082169 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

