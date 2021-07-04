Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stake Decreased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,852 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Zynga by 7.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Zynga by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 266,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares in the company, valued at $188,249.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $94,780.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,706.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,043 shares of company stock worth $6,892,059 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

