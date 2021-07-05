-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). FuelCell Energy posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

FCEL has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,193,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $236,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133,237 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 259,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 103,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 107,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

FCEL stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.