$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. CAE posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in CAE by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CAE by 86,641.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CAE by 305.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,765 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAE opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.56, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

