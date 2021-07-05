$0.22 EPS Expected for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. UMH Properties reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UMH Properties.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.73 million, a PE ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 151 shares of company stock valued at $3,016. Corporate insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH Properties (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.