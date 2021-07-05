$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Ambarella posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 316.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.42.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at $62,060,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $551,967.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 872,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,447,667.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.00. 280,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,131. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.40. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $137.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.22.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

