$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. APA reported sales of $752.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $8.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. APA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

Shares of APA traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -357.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 4.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49. APA has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in APA by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in APA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,784,000 after acquiring an additional 48,974 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in APA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,520,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after acquiring an additional 61,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in APA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,861,000 after acquiring an additional 76,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in APA by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

