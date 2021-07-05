$1.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings per share of $1.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

