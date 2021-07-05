$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to announce sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Regions Financial also posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

