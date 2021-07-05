$1.60 EPS Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Greif’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.65. Greif posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Greif will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEF. KeyCorp upped their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 8.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the first quarter valued at $237,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEF stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $59.74. 80,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,787. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Greif has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

