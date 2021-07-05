-$1.62 EPS Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) will report earnings per share of ($1.62) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.68). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($1.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.93) to ($6.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($4.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.57) to ($4.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Oncology.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.10).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, CEO Stephen George Dilly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 307.9% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 77,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 58,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Oncology stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 207,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,066. The stock has a market cap of $243.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.01. Sierra Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.