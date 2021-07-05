$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $8.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 70,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,879. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

