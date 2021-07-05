10,192 Shares in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Bought by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 22.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 29.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLN. Barclays began coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on MultiPlan in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

NYSE MPLN traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 83,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,734. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. MultiPlan Co. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.32.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $254.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MultiPlan Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

