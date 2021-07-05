1,021 Shares in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,790,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 160,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after purchasing an additional 125,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after purchasing an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,880,000.

NYSE AMG opened at $155.94 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.61.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.83.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

