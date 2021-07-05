10,873 Shares in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRGB opened at $33.25 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RRGB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

