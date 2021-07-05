10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the May 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 842,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $289,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,069 shares of company stock valued at $33,117,847. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $190.94 on Monday. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.26.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.