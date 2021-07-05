$111.01 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to post sales of $111.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.71 million and the highest is $114.69 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $262.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year sales of $474.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.82 million to $478.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $574.08 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $681.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. The company had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tivity Health by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

TVTY stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.83. 129,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.50.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.