$121.28 Million in Sales Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report sales of $121.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120.40 million and the highest is $122.00 million. fuboTV reported sales of $44.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $529.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.81 million to $532.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $847.79 million, with estimates ranging from $755.85 million to $898.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. The company’s revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

fuboTV stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.80. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sib LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $2,815,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth $1,656,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 1,463.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,619,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,118,000. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.