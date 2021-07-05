$13.64 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce $13.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $13.72 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $10.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $55.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $56.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $59.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.71 billion to $61.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $115.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $118.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.24. The firm has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

