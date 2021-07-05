$140.00 Million in Sales Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will report $140.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.00 million and the highest is $143.00 million. PQ Group posted sales of $359.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full-year sales of $563.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.02 million to $569.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $609.63 million, with estimates ranging from $600.25 million to $626.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PQG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CL King upped their price target on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

In other PQ Group news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $16,458,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,105,000 after acquiring an additional 87,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PQ Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in PQ Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PQ Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 48,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PQ Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 64,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

PQG traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 150,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.52. PQ Group has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PQ Group (PQG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.