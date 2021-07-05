$15.47 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to post $15.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.80 million and the lowest is $15.09 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $63.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.63 million to $65.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $83.61 million, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $86.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Smith Micro Software.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMSI shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI remained flat at $$5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 200,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,048. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.54 million, a PE ratio of -172.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.