15,200 Shares in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,383,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 673.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,295,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,482 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:ENIA opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.07.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

