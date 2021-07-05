17,000 Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Bought by Prosight Management LP

Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Beam Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.1% of Prosight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEAM shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of BEAM traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,338. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.43.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $3,660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,625 shares of company stock worth $19,984,728. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

