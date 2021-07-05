18,618 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $313,327,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $261,586,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,310,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $134,195,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,957.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 907,684 shares worth $102,030,185. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Shares of PTON traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.60. 3,632,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,701,499. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

