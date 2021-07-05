$19.81 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to announce sales of $19.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.90 million. eGain reported sales of $19.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $77.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.76 million to $77.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $87.71 million, with estimates ranging from $86.66 million to $88.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow eGain.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,700. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $103,020 over the last ninety days. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eGain by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 94,580 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of eGain by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eGain (EGAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.