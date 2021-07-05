1,915 Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,915 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,273,000 after purchasing an additional 136,321 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,213,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after acquiring an additional 96,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $120.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

