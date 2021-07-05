196,300 Shares in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 196,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $232,000.

Shares of Tastemaker Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

