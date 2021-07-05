1Million Token (1MT) Trading Down 31% This Week

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One 1Million Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges. 1Million Token has a total market capitalization of $284,684.34 and $31,246.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1Million Token has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006761 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006773 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000072 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000239 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

1Million Token Coin Profile

1MT is a coin. 1Million Token’s total supply is 995,699 coins. The official website for 1Million Token is 1milliontoken.org . 1Million Token’s official Twitter account is @1MillionTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

