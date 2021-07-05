$2.60 Million in Sales Expected for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to announce sales of $2.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year sales of $13.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $19.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $73.01 million, with estimates ranging from $23.48 million to $151.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%.

Several analysts have commented on ALBO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 144.0% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 60,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.8% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 13,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALBO traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $34.84. 167,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,466. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $668.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.