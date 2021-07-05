$247.87 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will announce sales of $247.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.10 million to $254.52 million. CONMED reported sales of $157.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.87. 131,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33. CONMED has a 1-year low of $68.17 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $2,828,553.56. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,087 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,998 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 703.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,731,000 after purchasing an additional 568,055 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,327,000 after acquiring an additional 350,239 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,654,000 after acquiring an additional 329,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $30,368,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,733,000 after acquiring an additional 61,336 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

