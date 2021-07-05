2,538 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after acquiring an additional 158,060 shares during the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 212.1% in the first quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 119,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 81,385 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 204,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 52,593 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,421,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $87.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $89.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.427 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

