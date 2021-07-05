$260.79 Million in Sales Expected for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will report $260.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $262.38 million. Cirrus Logic reported sales of $242.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $3,262,181.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $65,413,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 112,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.67. 259,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,415. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $103.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.58.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

