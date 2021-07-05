28,680 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 115.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 172.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 4,450,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,514,000 after buying an additional 376,714 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.