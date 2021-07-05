$3.41 EPS Expected for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.79. Laredo Petroleum reported earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year earnings of $14.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $17.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $23.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.26 to $30.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The company had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.60 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after buying an additional 184,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LPI traded down $6.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.93. The company had a trading volume of 732,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,326. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

