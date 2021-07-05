$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.66 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $14.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $15.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.39 billion to $17.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $55.24 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

