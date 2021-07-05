32,871 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Acquired by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in PG&E by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 522,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,511,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,866,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.