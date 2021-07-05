$33.07 Million in Sales Expected for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to announce $33.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.53 million to $33.60 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $27.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $134.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.35 million to $135.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $146.28 million, with estimates ranging from $143.07 million to $149.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 10.83%.

MIXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

MIXT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. 53,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.34 million, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.32. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

