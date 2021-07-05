334,771 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 334,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $18,379,000. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up approximately 1.6% of Avenir Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after buying an additional 199,080 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after buying an additional 628,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after buying an additional 268,378 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $312,858,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.17. 15,868,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,969,526. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.