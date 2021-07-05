36,975 Shares in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRDO opened at $12.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.58 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PRDO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

