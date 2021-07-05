38,989 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,223,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in NOV by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after buying an additional 2,376,924 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NOV by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,768,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,705,000 after buying an additional 419,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in NOV by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,704,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,103,000 after buying an additional 1,620,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $15.52 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.30.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

