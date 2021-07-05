$5.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) will announce $5.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.39 billion and the highest is $6.35 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $23.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.91 billion to $25.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.15 billion to $27.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.10. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

