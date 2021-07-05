552,600 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 552,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,677,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $80,535,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $9,050,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Nutanix by 974.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 30.9% in the first quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 664,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 156,860 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,610 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $38.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $40.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.